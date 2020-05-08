|
Shirley Erfer
Millville, NJ - May 8, 2020. Wife of the late Harold Erfer. Mother of Ron (Lisa) Erfer and Carol (Dr. Barry) Shapiro. Grandmother of Robyn (Dan) Banker, Melanie Shapiro, Scott Shapiro and Erin (Adam) Warner. Sister of Frances (the late Bayne) Isaacson. Relatives and friends are invited to watch the live stream funeral service on the Platt Memorial Chapels Facebook page, Monday, May 11, 2020, beginning 11:00 am. Contributions may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, www.jdrf.org
Published in Courier-Post from May 8 to May 10, 2020