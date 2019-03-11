|
|
Shirley F. Burch (nee Lomurno)
Cherry Hill - Shirley passed away on March 7th and is survived by her husband of 63 years, Robert Burch and is predeceased by her parents, Jack and Anna Lomurno. She is survived by her son Timothy (Marsha) of Maple Shade, daughter Bobbi (Michael Streahle) Blackwood, son Daniel (Jennifer) Cherry Hill, she is also survived by four granddaughters, Kimberly Frizano, Deanna, Molly and Emma Burch, sister Linda Bailey of Haddon Heights, NJ and sister Jacqueline (William) Souders of Stratford, NJ. She leaves behind many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Special thanks to daughter Bobbi's friends Sue and Mary.
Shirley was born in Camden, NJ and she and her husband Bob moved to Cherry Hill where she lovingly raised her family and where Shirley passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones.
Shirley was an avid reader all her life. She loved her family and she loved being Italian. She was known as a sweet, kind soul and was proud to be the godmother of ten children. Soft spoken and quiet in demeanor, Shirley loved to listen to people's life stories, she loved people and people loved Shirley.
When the children were grown Shirley became the manager of Vitamin Specialties at the Echelon Mall and on Burnt Mill Road. Shirley was the lady with the blue smock that listened and helped customers for over 14 years.
Shirley fought a long and courageous battle with cancer for over ten years.
In lieu of flowers, please donate in Shirley's name to St Jude Charity for children in Tennessee.
There will be a visitation line at 11:30 and at 12:00 noon a mass will be held at Our Lady of Guadaloupe on Warwick Road, Stratford, NJ 08084 on Tuesday, March 12th 2019.
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 11, 2019