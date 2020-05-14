Services
Foster-Warne Funeral Home - Collingswood
820 Haddon Avenue
Collingswood, NJ 08108
(856) 854-0152
Shirley Howey
Funeral
Private
To be announced at a later date
Shirley S. Howey


1926 - 2020
Shirley S. Howey Obituary
Shirley S. Howey

Collingswood - (nee Stiles) On May 12, 2020, of Collingswood, NJ. Age 93 years. Beloved wife of the late Wilbert H. Howey. Dear mother of Wilbert "Bud" (Sherrie) Howey, Eileen Blan and Janet Tyson. Loving grandmother of Katie (Matt), Laura, Willie, Ike (Jess), Ian (Ali) and Amy and great grandmother of Chase, Lucas, Bennett and Kelsey.

Due to current restrictions, funeral and interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to United Methodist Communities, 460 Haddon Ave., Collingswood, NJ 08108. To share memories and condolences please visit www.fosterwarnefuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from May 14 to May 15, 2020
