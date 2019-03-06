Services
Egizi Funeral Home
119 Ganttown Rd
Turnersville, NJ 08012
(856) 227-9500
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Interment
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Shirley Youshock Obituary
Shirley Youshock

Washington Twp. - On March 4, 2019. Age 88. Beloved wife of Edward. Devoted mother of Lesley D'Alessandro (Anthony), Richard Youshock (Nida), and the late Robert Youshock. Loving grandmother of Danielle DiGravio (Rich), Kristen D'Alessandro, Rachel D'Alessandro, Amber Youshock, and Alex Youshock. Proud great-grandmother of Jade and Orion.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing Friday 8:30 - 10:00 am at the Egizi Funeral Home, 119 Ganttown Road, Washington Twp. Funeral Service 10:00 am. Interment Saturday 10:00 am at Prospect Hill Cemetery, Peckville, PA. In lieu of flowers, donations in Shirley's memory may be made to Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Drive, Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.egizifuneral.com.

"A Life Well Lived Is Worth Remembering"
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 6, 2019
