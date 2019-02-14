Services
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Ashland Presbyterian Church
33 E. Evesham Road
Voorhees, NJ
- - Recently a dearly loved family member has passed away. Sierra Dawn Barnett was born January 28, 1990 and she passed away unexpectedly Monday, February 11, 2019. She was a mother of two beautiful girls, Trinity and Addison. Daughter of Anna Barnett of Lindenwold, NJ and Thomas Barnett of Pine Hill, NJ. She leaves behind her sisters, Tina and Jessica as well as her step-father, James Ciervo, her step-siblings, Robin and Nick, and many other loved ones who will always cherish their memories of her.

There will be a service in memory of her life on Monday, February 18 @ 11:00 AM. The services will be held at: Ashland Presbyterian Church 33 E. Evesham Road Voorhees, NJ 08043

Condolences can be sent to: Barnett Family 458 5th Avenue Lindenwold, NJ 08021
Published in Courier-Post on Feb. 14, 2019
