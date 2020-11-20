Silvia Pierini DunnSilvia Pierini Dunn, a loving mother, wife, sister, and daughter, passed away surrounded by family on November 15, 2020 at the age of 51, after a yearlong battle with cancer. Silvia is survived by her mother, Adriana; her husband, Richard; her two children, Elzo, and Giulia; and her sisters, Maria Paola and Carla. She is predeceased by her father, Franco Pierini.Silvia was born on June 28th, 1969 in Rome, Italy, to Franco and Adriana Pierini. She attended school in Rome graduating in 1988 from the Liceo Scientifico Statale J.F.Kennedy. Shortly after graduating, she took a position at the Vatican Museum. In 1993, she traveled to Denver, Colorado with the "Vatican Treasures" exhibition where she met her future husband Richard E. Dunn. On August 13th, 1994, they were married in Rome and moved back to the United States.In the summer of 1996 they moved to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania where they would plant roots and raise their family. On October 18th, 1996, her son Elzo Franco was born. Three years later, on September 21st, 1999, she welcomed her daughter, Giulia Roma - both continue her legacy of kindness and passion for life.In 2001, Silvia started a business of interpretation, translation, and private language instruction. Much of her work was with families with disabled children that came from Italy for therapy. Her intelligence and warmth were a perfect fit for this work, and she developed lifelong bonds with many of these families. In between translation work, she taught Italian courses at the County College and did work for the local school district. In 2014, Silvia made a career change and started working for the University of Pennsylvania as the Classroom Scheduling Coordinator. She would then move on in 2017 to become the Coordinator of the Religious Studies Department.Silvia was a passionate, generous, loving, and strong woman who left a path of happiness wherever she went. Her family was her pride and joy. Of all her accomplishments, she was most proud of being a mother, not only to her own children, but to all who needed a mother figure. She was active in her community, volunteering with the PTA, the soccer club (we can still hear her screaming in Italian from the sidelines), and with the performing and visual arts programs. She loved to travel, shop, and spend time with her family. Her vibrant spirit brought excitement and joy to everything she did and will be missed by her family and all those who knew her. Her resilience and sunny outlook on life is one that was respected and admired by all who met her. She will be missed.A memorial website has been created for friends and family to leave their memories and thoughts: