Sonia "Sofia" Chaykowsky



(nee Szerenga), on August 4, 2020, age 83, leaves behind her sisters Irene, Slava, Mary, Olga and Lesia and brother Bohdan. Her loving sons Iryney, Jr. and Taras and daughters Christina Jacobs and Teresa Dedovitch. She has 7 cherished grandchildren and 2 adoring great-grandchildren.



She fled as a refugee during WWII from the Ukraine to the U.S., eventually ending up in Philadelphia, where she would meet her husband Iryney Chaykowski, Sr. They married in 1957 and were together for 44 years, before losing him in 2001. She loved her Ukrainian culture and reveled in its' music.



Family and friends are invited to her viewing Tuesday 6:00 - 7:30 pm at the Egizi Funeral Home, 119 Ganttown Rd., Washington Twp. Memorial Mass Friday 10:00 am at St. Michael Ukrainian Catholic Church, 675 Cooper Landing Rd, Cherry Hill, NJ. Inurnment SS Peter & Paul Cemetery, Williamstown.









