- - Sonia (Feinberg). March 4, 2019. Mother of Louis Klimoff (Judith) and Dodi Klimoff (David). Mom-mom of Elizabeth, Gabriel (Ella), Jessica, and Irene. Step mother of Francine Elson (Irving) and George Dishler (Ellie). Step grandmother of Jacob, Aliza, Julianne, and Abby. Relatives and friends are invited to funeral services Wed. 10 AM at Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael Sacks, 6410 N. Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA. Int. Har Nebo Cem., Philadelphia, PA. Shiva will be observed at her late residence. Contributions in her memory may be made to Germantown Jewish Centre, Camp Galil, and National Democratic Redistricting Committee.

Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 5, 2019
