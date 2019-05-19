|
|
Sonya Abbey
Audubon - Sonya Rust Abbey on May 16 2019 at the age of 51. Lovingly survived by her beloved son Hunter Abbey, her parents Dorothy(Bill) Pease, Hagen(Diane) Rust, sisters Susanne (Johnny ) Tabasco, Diana (Jeff) Locantore and brother Bill (Kathy ) Pease Jr., nieces Summer and Savannah Scheufele, Kellly Waters, nephews Johnathan, Bryan and Cameron Locantore and her former husband Daniel Abbey .
Sonya worked as a CNA and loved caring for her alzheimers patients and their families. She truly loved them all and showed it. She was also a fantastic cook and gardener. Her yard was always ablaze with beautiful flowers and vegetables which she shared with her lucky neighbors.She loved teaching her son about gardening whenever he visited. She will be missed .
Her services are private and cremation is at Alloway Funeral Home, 315 E. Maple Ave, Merchantvillle, N J.
Published in Courier-Post on May 19, 2019