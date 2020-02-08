Services
Murray - Paradee Funeral Home
601 Marlton Pike
Cherry Hill, NJ 08002
856-429-8020
Resources
More Obituaries for Sophia Krajewski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sophia E. Krajewski


1922 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sophia E. Krajewski Obituary
Sophia E. Krajewski

Audubon - KRAJEWSKI--

Sophia Elizabeth (nee Roman), of Audubon, NJ, passed away on February 5, 2020. Sophia is survived by her sons, Philip (Ellen) of Eastport, Maine; David (Dawn) of Audubon, NJ; her daughters, Karen of Longs, SC and Lisa Schanz of Kapa'a, Hawaii; seven grandsons, eight granddaughters; four great grandsons, three great granddaughters and one great-great grandson; Sophia was preceded in death by her son, Frederick Joseph, and her great granddaughter, Abigaille and great grandson, Giovanni. Interment will be private at the request of the family. To share condolences with the family please visit www.murrayparadeefh.com
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sophia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -