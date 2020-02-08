|
|
Sophia E. Krajewski
Audubon - KRAJEWSKI--
Sophia Elizabeth (nee Roman), of Audubon, NJ, passed away on February 5, 2020. Sophia is survived by her sons, Philip (Ellen) of Eastport, Maine; David (Dawn) of Audubon, NJ; her daughters, Karen of Longs, SC and Lisa Schanz of Kapa'a, Hawaii; seven grandsons, eight granddaughters; four great grandsons, three great granddaughters and one great-great grandson; Sophia was preceded in death by her son, Frederick Joseph, and her great granddaughter, Abigaille and great grandson, Giovanni. Interment will be private at the request of the family. To share condolences with the family please visit www.murrayparadeefh.com
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020