Sophie M. Thompson



Camden -



Sophie M. Thompson, age 78, a lifelong Camden resident passed away June 9, 2020 at home. She was predeceased by her husband Robert and is survived by her loving son, Jimmy, granddaughter, Angela and great granddaughters: Summer, Angie, Jr., and Summira. Also survived by her sisters, Theresa Kerney (Jim) and Anne Macios (Augustin) and many nieces and nephews.



She was the owner of Sophie's, having had a career in the beauty industry lasting more than 40 years, and was a devoted member of St. Joseph's R.C. Church in Camden. Her work in the beauty industry also included teaching at many of the area schools: Maison de Paris, Gordon Phillips, Wilford Academy and PB Beauty School. As a parishioner of St. Joseph's, Sophie was active throughout her life including the choir, Sacred Heart Society and Altar and Rosary Society. She also actively supported the "Battleship New Jersey from 2000-2012.



Relatives and friends are invited to her Mass of Resurrection 10:00am, Saturday at St. Joseph's R.C. Church, 1010 Liberty Street Camden, NJ 08104. Burial will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Blackwood, NJ. Memorial donations may be made to the Church Restoration Fund or mass donations to the church at the above address.



The Family is very grateful they can bring Sophie to church, as that was her wish. While at services, please be mindful of requests for "social distancing" and the requirement to wear a mask. Thank you for your understanding.









