|
|
Sophie M. Vico
Cherry Hill - On December 26, 2019, Sophie M. (nee Fazio), age 98, passed away peacefully at home. Born in Queens, NY, Sophie was predeceased by her beloved husband, Anthony Sr., her devoted son, Peter, and her good friend, Lou Brandis. She is lovingly survived by her two sons, Anthony (Audrey) Vico, Jr. and Leonard Vico; her grandchildren, Jada, Michael and Dwayne; her devoted caregiver and Peter's companion, Rose, Rose's daughter Chaia, Rose's son Ben, and Rose's nieces Tyler and Tori. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Always known as a wonderful cook, she was actually much, much more! Sophie Vico was a passionate human being who brought much joy and love to others, especially her family, her friends, and yes…even her little furry friends too! During her long life, Mom was a loving and devoted presence, a faithful servant of God, and, a proud patriot. Sophie Vico will be missed by many, but, for her surviving sons Anthony and Leonard, and her dearly departed son Peter, Mom will be loved for all time, and deeply, deeply missed, here on earth.
Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Thursday evening from 7:00 - 9:00 PM and again Friday morning from 9:30 - 11:00 AM at the HEALEY FUNERAL HOME, 1816 Haddonfield-Berlin Road (Route 561), Cherry Hill where Her Funeral Service will be held Friday at 11:00 AM. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Berlin, NJ.
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020