Services
Healey Funeral Home - Cherry Hill
1816 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003
(856) 428-8222
Viewing
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Healey Funeral Home - Cherry Hill
1816 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003
View Map
Viewing
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Healey Funeral Home - Cherry Hill
1816 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Healey Funeral Home - Cherry Hill
1816 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sophie Vico
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sophie M. Vico

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sophie M. Vico Obituary
Sophie M. Vico

Cherry Hill - On December 26, 2019, Sophie M. (nee Fazio), age 98, passed away peacefully at home. Born in Queens, NY, Sophie was predeceased by her beloved husband, Anthony Sr., her devoted son, Peter, and her good friend, Lou Brandis. She is lovingly survived by her two sons, Anthony (Audrey) Vico, Jr. and Leonard Vico; her grandchildren, Jada, Michael and Dwayne; her devoted caregiver and Peter's companion, Rose, Rose's daughter Chaia, Rose's son Ben, and Rose's nieces Tyler and Tori. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Always known as a wonderful cook, she was actually much, much more! Sophie Vico was a passionate human being who brought much joy and love to others, especially her family, her friends, and yes…even her little furry friends too! During her long life, Mom was a loving and devoted presence, a faithful servant of God, and, a proud patriot. Sophie Vico will be missed by many, but, for her surviving sons Anthony and Leonard, and her dearly departed son Peter, Mom will be loved for all time, and deeply, deeply missed, here on earth.

Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Thursday evening from 7:00 - 9:00 PM and again Friday morning from 9:30 - 11:00 AM at the HEALEY FUNERAL HOME, 1816 Haddonfield-Berlin Road (Route 561), Cherry Hill where Her Funeral Service will be held Friday at 11:00 AM. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Berlin, NJ.
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sophie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -