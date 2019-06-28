|
|
Spiros Kokolis
Cherry Hill - KOKOLIS-
Spiros, age 91 of Cherry Hill on June 27, 2019. Beloved husband of Klio (nee Lykoudis). Devoted father of Kathy (George) Zografos of Cherry Hill, Gerry (Kali) Kokolis of Berlin and Gus (Zoe) Kokolis of Voorhees. Loving grandfather of Bobby, Spiro, Cleo, Maria, Niki, Klio and Katerena. Beloved brother to Nick (Amalia) Kokolis, Harry (Kathy) Kokolis, and Mary Giannakaris. He was preceded in death by his brother Christos and sister Akilini Giannatou. He is also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews here and in Greece. Spiros was born in Kokolata of Kefalonia on March 5th, 1928. He served in the Navy as a coast guard. In 1953 there was an earthquake that destroyed the whole island. It was at this time that he decided to come to America for a better life. In 1955, his uncle Dennis of Philadelphia sponsored him and his brother Christos to come to America. He did not know any English nor have any specific training. He attended night school to learn English while working as a dishwasher. Two years later he became the owner of Drexel Restaurant along with another partner. He later decided to come to NJ with his brother to search for a place of their own. In 1960 they bought Harry's Country Club Diner. Everyone told him that the place was in the middle of nowhere, but Spiro had a vision that someday it would become something big and the area would flourish. In 1964 he went to Greece, met his future wife Klio and brought her back to the US to start a family. In 1970, they replaced the old diner with a new one and later added a dining room. This became the Country Club Diner. Spiros was a generous and loving man who dedicated his life to his family, church, and friends. He also enjoyed the time he spent with Kali Parea, whom he considered his family. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing Sunday, June 30th, 7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. & Monday, July 1st, 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at St Thomas Greek Orthodox Church, 615 Mercer St, Cherry Hill, NJ followed by funeral services at 12:00 p.m. A Prayer Service will be held Sunday 8:00 p.m. Interment Locustwood Memorial Park, Cherry Hill. The family requests in lieu of flowers donations to Kali Parea, Senior Citizen's Inc. or Saint Thomas Renovation Project. To share condolences with the family please visit www.murrayparadeefh.com
Published in Courier-Post from June 28 to June 29, 2019