Happy Birthday to our beautiful Stacey Annie. Today we celebrate what should be your 32nd birthday with love in our hearts and tears in our eyes.



It's been 2,920 days since you were taken from us and you have been on our minds for every single one. We love and miss you more than we can possibly explain - today a little more than most.



Happy Birthday, Birdly One, hope there's ice cream cake in Heaven.



Love,

Mom, Dad, Alisha, Stevie,

and your entire family
Published in Courier-Post on Feb. 9, 2019
