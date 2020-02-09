|
|
In Loving Memory of
STACEY CASALNOVA
"There are some who bring a light so great to the world that even after they have gone the
light remains".
Today, on what would have been your 33rd birthday, we celebrate that light that touched everyone you met. Stace, we miss everything about you - your beautiful face, funny personality, and how you could light up a room. We know heaven is a little brighter with you in it.
Happy Birthday Stacey Annie
We'll love you forever
Love, Mom, Dad, Alisha, Stevie and your entire family
Published in Courier-Post on Feb. 9, 2020