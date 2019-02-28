Services
Ciechanowski Funeral Home
1100 N. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
(856)-939-1616
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Ciechanowski Funeral Home
1100 N. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Ciechanowski Funeral Home
1100 N. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
View Map
Stanislaw Benedykciuk Obituary
Stanislaw Benedykciuk

Somerdale -

On February 26, 2019 peacefully with his family by his side, of Somerdale. Born in Poland. Age 81.

Beloved husband of Elzbieta (nee Gorczynska) for 26 years. Loving father of Thomas Benedykciuk and Marie Novella. Proud grandfather of Michael, Anthony and Nicholas.

Mr. Benedykciuk was a retired auto repair mechanic employed by Recon of Philadelphia, PA.

Relatives and Friends are invited to attend his Life Celebration Saturday 9:00-11:00 AM at the CIECHANOWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 1100 N. Black Horse Pike, Runnemede, NJ 08078. Funeral service will follow 11:00 AM at funeral home. Interment at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Chews Landing. Memorial contributions in Stanislaw's memory can be made to St. Joseph's Restoration Fund, 1010 Liberty St., Camden, NJ 08104. Condolences and memories may be shared at CiechanowskiFH.com
Published in Courier-Post on Feb. 28, 2019
