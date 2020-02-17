|
Stanley C. Alcott, Jr.
Bellmawr - Stanley C. Alcott, Jr., on February 16, 2020, of Bellmawr. Age 50. Beloved husband of Donna (nee Scaffidi). Devoted father of Damian Alcott and cherished step-father of John Gibson and Katie Gibson. Loving son of Joan (nee Carr) and her companion Lou Colavecchi and the late Stanley Alcott, Sr. Dear brother of Denise Fiore (Charles), Sandy Sherlock (Gerald) and Anthony Alcott (Jaci). Also survived by many loved ones and his pets Penny, Luigi and the predeceased Boss. Mr. Alcott loved riding his Harley Davidson and socializing with friends. There will be a visitation from 6 to 8pm Friday eve at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Memorial Service 8pm at the funeral home. Interment private. Family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Mr. Alcott's memory to your favorite animal shelter. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020