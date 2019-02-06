Services
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
(856) 428-9442
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
11:30 AM
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Somerset, NJ - February 4, 2019. Husband of Helene Curzman. Father of Howard (Claire) Curzman and Michael Curzman. Grandfather of Arielle and Michaela.

Stan devoted his life to family, friends, and volunteer work. He was a proud member of the Jewish War Veterans, an accomplished marathon runner, cyclist and longtime member of Temple Beth Sholom in Cherry Hill, NJ.

Relatives and friends are invited Thursday beginning at 11:30am to

PLATT MEMORIAL

CHAPELS, Inc.

2001 Berlin Road

Cherry Hill, NJ

where funeral services will begin promptly at 12:00 noon. Int. Brig. Gen. Wm. C. Doyle Vet. Mem. Cem., Wrightstown, NJ.
Published in Courier-Post on Feb. 6, 2019
