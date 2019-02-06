|
Stanley Curzman
Somerset, NJ - February 4, 2019. Husband of Helene Curzman. Father of Howard (Claire) Curzman and Michael Curzman. Grandfather of Arielle and Michaela.
Stan devoted his life to family, friends, and volunteer work. He was a proud member of the Jewish War Veterans, an accomplished marathon runner, cyclist and longtime member of Temple Beth Sholom in Cherry Hill, NJ.
Relatives and friends are invited Thursday beginning at 11:30am to
PLATT MEMORIAL
CHAPELS, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ
where funeral services will begin promptly at 12:00 noon. Int. Brig. Gen. Wm. C. Doyle Vet. Mem. Cem., Wrightstown, NJ. Contributions may be made to the , .
Published in Courier-Post on Feb. 6, 2019