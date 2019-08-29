|
Stanley J. Dembowski
Bellmawr - Stanley J. Dembowski, on August 26, 2019, a resident of Bellmawr for 65 years, formerly of Everett Street in Camden. Age 90. Beloved husband of the late Dorothy (nee Myermic). Devoted father of Patricia DeShields (Michael), Bonnie Orr (Michael), Joseph (Sherri), Barry, and the late Alan. Loving grandfather of Michael, JuDonn, Matthew, Nicholas, Andrew, Katharyn, Melissa, and Julia. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Stanley proudly served with the US Army during the Korean Conflict. He worked as a PME Technician for the Department of Defense from 1967 - 1968. He also worked as a repair technician for RCA, taught automotive mechanics at Camden County Vocational Schools, and had a passion for repairing electronics, appliances and cars. Stanley was a parishioner of St. Joseph's Church in Camden. There will be a viewing from 6pm to 8pm Sunday eve and from 10am to 11am Monday morning at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, BELLMAWR. Funeral Service 11am Monday at the funeral home. Interment St. Joseph's Cemetery, Chews Landing. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Stanley's memory to Samaritan Healthcare & Hospice, 5 Eves Drive, Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053 or , PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 29, 2019