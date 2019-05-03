|
Stanley J. Kryszczak, Jr.
Marlton - Passed away on May 1, 2019 at the age of 76. Beloved husband of Lorraine (nee Ritchie). Loving father of Michele Hyde, Stanley J. Kryszczak, III (Lee Anne), and Jennifer Henson (Kevin). Dear grandfather of Rebecca and Amanda Hyde, and Katelyn and Cole Henson. Relatives and friends are invited to the viewing on Sunday, May 5, from 6:00pm to 8:30pm at Bradley Funeral Home, Rt 73 and Evesham Rd., Marlton, NJ and again on Monday from 10:00am to 10:45am at St. Joan of Arc Church, 100 Willow Bend Road, Marlton, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00am at the church. Interment will follow at Jesus Bread of Life Cemetery, Mt. Laurel, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Stanley's name to St. Joan of Arc School, 101 Evans Road, Marlton, NJ 08053.
Published in Courier-Post on May 3, 2019