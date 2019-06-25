|
|
Stanley J. Mroczkowski
Pine Hill - On June 23, 2019, Stanley, age 87. Beloved husband of the late Rosemary Mroczkowski (nee Schoch). Survived by son Stanley J. Mrocakowski, Jr. of Pine Hill, sister-in-law Loretta (Francis) Nichols of Lindenwold, and 2 nephews Frank Nichols and Michael Nichols. Stanley was a U.S. Army Veteran and worked for the Philadelphia Navy Yard. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus Archangel Council 7429. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing on Friday evening 6-8 pm and Saturday morning 9-9:30 am at the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Blvd., Clementon, NJ 08021. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 am at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish, 135 N. White Horse Pike, Lindenwold, NJ 08021. Interment: Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on June 25, 2019