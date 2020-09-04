Stanley J. Pasternak
Cherry Hill - PASTERNAK, Stanley J. on September 30, 2019, of Cherry Hill NJ. Age 103. He was the beloved husband of the late Marie Pinti Pasternak. Dear brother of the late Dolores Jadus and Helen Markowich. He is survived by his nephews, Michael and Steven Markowich and nieces, Andrea King, Carole Ernst-Convey, Bonnie Ernst and Judy McClintock. He was born in Elizabeth, NJ to Julian and Rose Pasternak. He received his Masters of Science degree from Columbia University. He served his country and was a Naval Officer in the Pacific during WWII. In his working career, Mr. Pasternak was employed at Westinghouse Electric Corporation. He was Senior Engineer in the Combustion Turbine Division; Project Engineer in the Atomic Power Division and Project Engineer in the Aviation Gas Turbine Division. His work took him all over the world. He was an avid sportsman; enjoying sailing, skiing and golf. He skied with his buddies until his mid 90's. Together with his wife, Marie, he was a member of the Red Dragon Sail Club in Edgewater Park, NJ. They competed in many races and enjoyed their ventures on the Delaware River. He was also a member of the Medford Lakes Country Club and the VFW Post 6253, Berlin, NJ. Services were private. In honor of his service to our country, Stanley and Marie's urns will be entombed together at the Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, North Hanover Township NJ. If desired, donations may be made in Stanley's memory to the Catholic Church of St. Mary 2001 Springdale Road Cherry Hill NJ 08034. A Virtual Mass will be said on 9/13 at 10 AM. The link is www.stmarycherryhill.org