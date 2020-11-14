1/1
Stanley J. Rabinowitz
1934 - 2020
Stanley J. Rabinowitz

Marlton - November 14, 2020, of Marlton, NJ. Beloved husband for 62 years of Paula Rabinowitz. Loving father of Geoffrey (Jennifer), Jay (Marni) and Linda Rabinowitz. Devoted Pop Pop of Alexis (Shown), Danny, Nicole, Dylan, Allie, Cammy, Mallory, Karly, Zach, Mackenzie and Brooke. Dear brother of Artie Roberts and Reba Lowe. Stan was born in Brooklyn on Oct. 12, 1934 and worked as an engineer, auditor and accounting professor throughout his life. He was a proud Veteran of the US Army and was always active in his community. He volunteered as a firefighter, first aid squad member, baseball coach and umpire in Marlton. Stan loved the Phillies, travel, musicals, history and most of all his family. He will be remembered as a fun loving, devoted and sincere man of integrity. Graveside services are Monday beginning 2 PM at Crescent Mem. Park, Pennsauken, NJ. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Cong. Beth Tikvah, Marlton, NJ.






Published in Courier Post from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Crescent Mem. Park
Funeral services provided by
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
(856) 428-9442
