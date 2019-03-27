|
|
Stanley Joseph Ozalis
Southampton - Stanley Joseph Ozalis, 86, of Southampton, NJ, passed away peacefully at home with family on Friday, March 22nd, 2019.
He was born to parents, Stanley and Mary Ozalis, on December 25th, 1932 in Pittston, PA.
He was a graduate of North Catholic High School in Philadelphia where he played football and baseball.
He married the love of his life, Sheila Warshofsky, in 1954. They moved to Cinnaminson in 1966 where they raised four loving children. Sadly, Sheila predeceased him after a valiant battle with cancer in 1983.
Stanley is survived by son, Stanley Ozalis, Jr. (wife Marie); daughter, Mary Santarpio (husband Chris); daughter, the Hon. Sheila Ozalis (husband Mark) and daughter, Lisa Graham (husband Kevin). He is also survived by his nine grandchildren: Rebecca, Matthew, Kaitlyn, Sheila, Zachary, Haley, Alex, Liam and Ryan.
Stanley loved his family deeply and took immense pride in his children. He lived for the joy of watching his children and 9 grandchildren grow up and accomplish anything in life they set their minds to. He was a staple at events and would never miss any of his grandchildren's personal games, concerts or competitions. He also loved animals and in particular treasured his loyal companions, Tasha, Huck and Ollie. In 1988, Stanley married lifelong friend Sandra Herskovitz . They were married until 2006 and remained close until the time of his passing.
He was loved by so many and had a wonderful way of making people laugh, smile and feel special.
He was an intense sports fan who couldn't wait for every baseball or football season to start. He also loved to spend time cooking, gardening, crabbing and fishing.
Stanley had a career as a successful salesman who taught his children the value of a great work ethic. He was also a born leader who dedicated countless hours serving the community. As an administrator and coach, fondly known as "Mr. O", he led many initiatives that were integral to the betterment and growth of the Cinnaminson PAL program and was formally recognized for his contributions and many years of service to Cinnaminson youth athletics.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing and pay their respects on Thursday, March 28, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM at the Weber Funeral Home, 112 Broad Street, Riverton, NJ 08077. On Friday, March 29, 2019, at Sacred Heart Church, 4th St. & Linden Avenue, Riverton, NJ 08077, there will be another opportunity to pay respects from 9:45 AM to 10: 45 AM. A Funeral mass will immediately follow at 11:00 AM. A private interment will follow for the family at Lakeview Memorial Park, Cinnaminson, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, the family request remembrances be made to the , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142 (). Condolences may be shared at www.weberfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 27, 2019