Stanley Levinthal
Cherry Hill - September 14, 2019. Husband of the late Ruth Levinthal. Father of Bruce (Gayle) Levinthal. Grandfather of Nicole (Ronald) Gibson and Michael (Nicole) Levinthal. Great grandfather of Evan and Aiden. Relatives and friends are invited Wednesday beginning 9:45 am to
PLATT MEMORIAL
CHAPELS, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ
where Masonic Services will begin promptly at 10:15 am followed by funeral services at 10:30 am. Ent. Crescent Memorial Park. Contributions can be made to MD Anderson Cancer Center at Cooper, 2 Cooper Plaza, Camden, NJ 08103
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 16, 2019