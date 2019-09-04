|
Stanley P. Walck
Pine Hill - On September 1, 2019, Stanley, age 84, beloved husband of Dolores (nee Devlin) Walck. Loving father of Stanley Jr. (Colleen), Kathleen (John) Pluck, Keith, Diane (Bill) Staas, Kevin (Cheryl) and the late Michael & Theresa. Also survived by 7 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, sister Barbara (and the late Frank) Hunadi and niece Pat (Gary) Rex. Stanley proudly served in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War. He was a member of the NRA, American Legion and Marine Corps League. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing on Friday 9:30- 11 am followed by funeral services at 11:00 am at the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Boulevard, Clementon, NJ 08021. Cremation will be private following services. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial donations to Deborah Hospital Foundation, 20 Pine Mill Rd., Browns Mills, NJ 08105. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 4, 2019