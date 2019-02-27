Services
Costantino Funeral Home
231 West White Horse Pike and Arlington Avenue
Berlin, NJ 08009
(856) 768-0688
Stanley Swiderski Obituary
Stanley Swiderski

Berlin - Stanley Felix Swiderski, of Berlin, NJ, passed away on Sunday February 24, 2019 at the age of 102. Devoted husband of the late Dorothy Swiderski (nee Wells). Loving father of Virginia Swiderski, Susan Rudley, the late Stanley Swiderski. Cherished grandfather of Lawren and Gretchen (RJ).

Stanley was a proud US Navy veteran serving in WWII. He was a skilled barber in Cherry Hill, NJ, for more than 70 years. Stanley also served as a volunteer firefighter at the Woodland Fire Company for many years. He was an avid golfer and also a very devoted Philadelphia sports fan.

Services and interment for Stanley will be held privately, arrangements under the direction of COSTANTINO FUNERAL HOME 231 W. WHITE HORSE PIKE, BERLIN, NJ 08009. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Samaritan Hospice 5 Eves Dr. Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053 would be appreciated. For additional information or to email condolences; COSTANTINOFH.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Feb. 27, 2019
