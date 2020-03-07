|
|
Stanley T. Praiss, DDS
Haddonfield - Stanley T. Praiss, DDS age 81 of Haddonfield passed away March 1, 2020. He was the beloved husband for 52 years of Ursula L. Praiss and dear brother of Tom and his wife Joan of Naples, FL. Also survived by loving nieces, nephews, family members, and friends.
Born in Camden, NJ, Dr. Praiss was a lifelong area resident who had an accomplished career in dentistry that spanned over four decades beginning with a commission in the US Army during the Vietnam War. He was stationed in Korea, then Germany during his time in the US Army Dental Corps and attained the rank of Major. In 1969 he returned home to take over his father's dental practice in Camden, and in 1972 he moved his practice to Cherry Hill. Dr. Praiss' passion for dentistry led to a lifelong education in the field. He earned a Master's Degree in General Dentistry from the American Academy of Implant Dentistry. Dr. Praiss was notably an early pioneer in the field of dental implantation. The final years of his career were spent teaching in the residency program at UMDMJ.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation 10:00-10:45a.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Christ The King Church, 200 Windsor Avenue, Haddonfield, NJ where a Mass of Resurrection will follow at 11:00a.m. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers memorial expressions may be made to: Archmere Academy, 3600 Philadelphia Pike, Claymont, DE 19703 or , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741.
Arrangements EVOY-BANASZ FUNERAL HOME, Haddon Heights, NJ.
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020