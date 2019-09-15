Resources
Stella Catrina Corona Simpson

- - Stella Catrina Corona Simpson, died Monday, August 19th, 2019 at Virtua Hospital, Voorhees, New Jersey.

Born 1953 in Philadelphia, to Edgar and Katie Simpson, Stella was their youngest daughter. Stella moved to Camden County, where she worked at RCA, General Electric, and Lockheed Martin.

Stella loved gardening, shoe shopping, reading, and seeing movies with her son.

She is survived by her son Craig Ali Simpson, grandson Stellar Wildstar Simpson and sisters: Barbara Jean Benton and Beverly Ann Drew.
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 15, 2019
