Stella Mikolajczewski
Blackwood - Stella Mikolajczewski, on July 3, 2020, of Blackwood. Age 100. Stella is preceded in death by her beloved husband, brothers, sister, and daughter. Loving and giving to her children Helen and Bill. Loving Mom Mom of Stephen, Dawn and Tony. Great Mom Mom of Anthony, Gianni, Amanda, and Pixie. Services and interment private at the request of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Stella's honor to RSDS, PO Box 502, Milford CT 06460-0502. Friends and family may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com
. Goodbyes are not forever, are not the end, it simply means I'll miss you until we meet again.