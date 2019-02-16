|
|
Stella Perla
Cherry Hill - PERLA, Stella. (nee Filograna) Of Cherry Hill, NJ. Passed away on February 13, 2019. Age 92. Beloved wife of the late Daniel Perla, Sr. Devoted mother of Vincent Perla, Mary Trezza and her husband Edward and the late Daniel Perla, Jr.. Adoring grandmother of Jacqueline, Jeffrey, Joann, Debra, Brian, Julia and Jeanine. Caring great grandmother of Bella, Matthew, Lila, Chase, Carson, Alexis, Mason, Summer, Lucy, McKenna and Madelyn. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Monday February 18th from 10-12 Noon at the Bradley Funeral Home, Rt.73 and Evesham Rd., Marlton, NJ. A funeral service will be held at 12 Noon at the funeral home. Interment will be private. In lieu of other expressions of sympathy memorial donations may be made to Vitas Hospice, 18 East Laurel Rd., 3rd Floor., Stratford, NJ 08084
Published in Courier-Post on Feb. 16, 2019