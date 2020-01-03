|
Stephanie H. Rosenthal-Orman
Pennsauken - Jan. 2, 2020, of Pennsauken, NJ. Daughter of the late Paul P. and H. Silvia Rosenthal. Mother of Jessica (Brien) McNally. Sister of Michael Rosenthal. Grandmother of Eveleen McNally. Relatives and friends are invited Sun. beginning 7:30AM to
PLATT MEMORIAL
CHAPELS, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ
where funeral services will begin promptly at 8:00AM. Int. Cedar Park Cem., Paramus, NJ. Contributions in her memory can be made to Deborah Hospital Foundation, www.deborahfoundation.org/donate
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020