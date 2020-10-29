1/
Stephen Blum
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stephen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stephen Blum

Marlton - October 26, 2020. Husband of Marsha Blum. Brother of Allen (Andrea) Blum. Father of Michael (Heather) Blum. Loving family member to David & Debbie and their children Daniel & Damien and Brian & Sarah and their children and (Suzy). Relatives and friends are invited Monday beginning 10:30 AM to

PLATT MEMORIAL

CHAPELS, Inc.

2001 Berlin Road

Cherry Hill, NJ

where funeral services will begin promptly at 11:00 AM. Shiva will be observed at the late residence. Contributions may be made to Operation Yellow Ribbon, operationyellowribbon.org or the Burlington County Animal Alliance Adoption, bcaaofnj.org




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Visitation
10:30 AM
Send Flowers
NOV
2
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
(856) 428-9442
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved