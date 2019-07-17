|
Stephen E. Lederer
Cape May Court House - Stephen E. Lederer passed away at home July 3, 2019 age 64 years.
He is survived by loving wife Meg, children: Ryan (Gabrielle) and Samantha (Frank), grandchildren Mia and Lily, siblings: Lisa, Mary Jane and David, and niece, Lauren. He will be sorely missed by his very large extended family and those who knew him.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service Tuesday July 23, 2019 at BLAKE-DOYLE Funeral Home, 226 W Collings Ave, Collingswood, NJ at 3:00-5:00PM. Please leave your remembrances of Stephen on Blake-Doyle.com
Published in Courier-Post on July 17, 2019