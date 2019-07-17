Services
Blake-Doyle Funeral Home
226 West Collings Ave
Collingswood, NJ 08108
(856) 854-2570
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Blake-Doyle Funeral Home
226 West Collings Ave
Collingswood, NJ 08108
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen Lederer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen E. Lederer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stephen E. Lederer Obituary
Stephen E. Lederer

Cape May Court House - Stephen E. Lederer passed away at home July 3, 2019 age 64 years.

He is survived by loving wife Meg, children: Ryan (Gabrielle) and Samantha (Frank), grandchildren Mia and Lily, siblings: Lisa, Mary Jane and David, and niece, Lauren. He will be sorely missed by his very large extended family and those who knew him.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service Tuesday July 23, 2019 at BLAKE-DOYLE Funeral Home, 226 W Collings Ave, Collingswood, NJ at 3:00-5:00PM. Please leave your remembrances of Stephen on Blake-Doyle.com
Published in Courier-Post on July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now