Stephen E. Vaux
Stephen E. Vaux

Little Egg Harbor, N.J - VAUX, STEPHEN E. 71, of Little Egg Harbor, N.J., passed away Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at home. He was born in Richmond, VA., residing in Gloucester City, N.J. and Marlton, N.J., prior to moving to Little Egg Harbor. Stephen was a U.S. Navy Veteran serving from 1970-1972. He worked as a linesman for Bell Atlantic, Absecon, N.J., and spent nearly 20 of his retirement years as a substitute teacher at Pinelands Regional School. Stephen loved being around the students and working Pineland's sporting events.

Stephen is survived by his wife Kathleen Vaux, sons Ryan Vaux, and Brett Vaux, both of Little Egg Harbor, N.J., brother Howard Vaux, of Gloucester City, N.J., grandchildren Molly Cogar, and Myles Vaux, along with nephew Jamie, and niece Holly.

Family and friends may gather from 1-4 PM on Saturday October 24, 2020, at WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 134 EAST MAIN ST., TUCKERTON, N.J. For condolences and more information visit www.woodfuneralhomeinc.com




Published in Courier Post from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Wood Funeral Home, Inc
Funeral services provided by
Wood Funeral Home, Inc
134 East Main Street
Tuckerton, NJ 08087
(609) 296-2414
