Stephen ("Steve") Edward Shayka
Herriman, UT - It is with heavy hearts that we say our final goodbye to Stephen ("Steve") Edward Shayka who died unexpectedly on March 21, 2020 in Norcross, Georgia at the age of 39. Beloved son of Stephen and Christine Shayka of Herriman, Utah; adored brother to Cynthia Muldoon (Jordan) of Audubon, New Jersey and Laurie Farrell (Bill) of Kissimmee, Florida; devoted uncle to Cole Bodie of Audubon, New Jersey; dear cousin to Lisa Geiger Pages (Danny) of Coconut Creek, Florida; best friend to Eliot Marshall (Renee) of Denver, Colorado; and amicably separated from wife Stacey Seeger of Sicklerville, New Jersey. He will be greatly missed by his loving family and friends and the many people whose lives he has touched through the years. Steve was born on October 15, 1980 in New Jersey. He graduated from Washington Township High School in 1998 and followed his father's footsteps into construction. He relocated to Georgia to begin working for T. D. Farrell Construction, Inc. as a Superintendent in 2018. As an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan, despite living in Falcon Nation, Steve continued to remain faithful to his Birds. Steve was an accomplished construction worker who put his heart and soul into every job and took great pride in his work. He was a generous individual who loved life and his family. Outgoing and fun-loving, Steve lived his life to its fullest and made sure you had fun and were laughing with him along the way. He never hung up the phone without saying he loved you or 143 and always made you feel special. His voice, smile, laughter, and hugs will be missed by his adoring family. The family will hold a celebration of Steve's life after the restrictions placed due to Coronavirus/Covid-19 are lifted. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in the name of Stephen E. Shayka to The Fund for Johns Hopkins Medicine Department of Neurosurgery, 550 North Broadway, 7th Floor, Suite 722, Baltimore, Maryland 21205; via telephone 443-287-7942; or at the web address provided: https://secure.jhu.edu/form/neurosrg.
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020