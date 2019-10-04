|
|
Stephen F. Antalosky, Jr.
Of Cherry Hill, NJ - Passed away on October 2, 2019 at the age of 77. Beloved husband of Fran (nee Stutz). Loving father of Michele, Brian and his wife Alisha, and the late Lisa. Devoted grandfather of Chris and Brian and dear brother of Thomas Antalosky and Donna Garrity. Relatives and friends are invited to the viewing 9:30-10:45am and to the Funeral Mass at 11am on Monday, October 7, all at the Church of St. Mary, 2001 Springdale Rd., Cherry Hill, NJ. Entombment will follow at the Camden County Veterans Cemetery in Camden. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Dr., Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053.
Published in Courier-Post on Oct. 4, 2019