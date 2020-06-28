Stephen H. Spohn
Collings Lakes - Steve passed on June 25th, 2020 at the age of 67 years, he is the beloved husband of Nancy. His viewing will be held Thursday, July 2nd, 9:00 AM -11:00 AM at Earle Funeral Home, 122 W. Church St., Blackwood. More information and a full obituary are available at earlefuneralhome.com
Collings Lakes - Steve passed on June 25th, 2020 at the age of 67 years, he is the beloved husband of Nancy. His viewing will be held Thursday, July 2nd, 9:00 AM -11:00 AM at Earle Funeral Home, 122 W. Church St., Blackwood. More information and a full obituary are available at earlefuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Jun. 28 to Jun. 30, 2020.