Stephen J. Anderson



Cherry Hill - Stephen J. Anderson age 65 on June 4, 2020.



Son of Francis and Marian Anderson (predeceased)



Brother of Susan Scarangelo (Michael predeceased), Paul Anderson, Joseph Anderson (Nancy), Phillip Anderson (Tina). Germaine Lewis (predeceased).



Beloved Uncle to Brittany Cintron (Will), Kyle Lewis, Sean Anderson, Keith Anderson, Christopher Anderson, Ryan Anderson and Brooke Anderson. Great Uncle to Savannah Rivera.



Steve was a volunteer Lt. with Cherry Hill EMS after more than 12 years serving in the US Army and then became a career paramedic. He was also a proud member and treasurer of the Vietnam Veterans Motorcycle Club.



Funeral arrangements entrusted to Alloway Funeral Home.









