Creran Funeral Home
400 White Horse Pike
Oaklyn, NJ 08107
856-854-2846
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Creran Funeral Home
400 White Horse Pike
Oaklyn, NJ 08107
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Joseph The Worker Parish, St. Vincent Pallotti Church
901 Hopkins Rd.
Haddonfield, NJ
Stephen J. Carvelli Sr. Obituary
89
Oaklyn

Stephen J. Carvelli, Sr., age 89 of Oaklyn, passed away on Sunday January 5, 2020 at St. Mary's Center for Rehabilitation & Healthcare in Cherry Hill.

Stephen was born in Depew, New York and had been a long time resident of both Collingswood and Oaklyn. He served as a Sgt. in the United States Marine Corps. during the Korean War. Stephen was 40 year owner of Carvelli Signs..a long established Oaklyn business that produced signs for many South Jersey businesses and municipalities.
Upon retiring, Stephen spent time with family and friends, collected antiques..and frequented local diners and Dunkin Donuts to discuss current events with the local crowd.

Mr. Carvelli is the beloved and devoted husband of the late Anne (nee Shields). He is the devoted father of Stephen Jr. & his fiance Lucy, John & his wife Melissa and Trisha Howell. Mr. Carvelli is the loving grandfather of Justin and Kayla and dear brother of Raymond (late Lorraine), Robert (Shirley), Mary Keubler (Herman), Joseph (Gerry), the late Betty & her late husband Robert, the late Sam Carvelli and his late wife Antoinette Carvelli and the late Roselyn and Vaughn Judd.

Relatives, friends and neighbors are invited to gather with the Carvelli family and share their heartfelt memories on Friday morning between 8:00 am and 10:00 am at Creran Celebration Etherington & Creran Funeral Homes 400 White Horse Pike Oaklyn. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am at St. Joseph The Worker Parish, St. Vincent Pallotti Church 901 Hopkins Rd. Haddonfield. In honor of those who have sacrificed. In tribute to those who have fallen and in gratitude to those now serving, the United States Marine Corps will offer a graveside military commemoration at the Camden County Veterans Cemetery, Camden. To share a heartfelt memory, please visit www.crerancelebration.com #crerancelebration #heartfelt
Published in Courier-Post on Jan. 9, 2020
