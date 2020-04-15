|
|
Stephen J. Doyle, Sr.
Bellmawr - Stephen J. Doyle, Sr. of Bellmawr, passed away on April 14, 2020, at the age of 81. Loving husband of Elizabeth (nee Dougherty). Devoted father of Stephen Doyle and Jeanne Brydges. Proud grandfather of Kelsey, Alyssa, Drew, Kyle and Cara. Services and interment are private. In lieu of flowers please consider a memorial contribution to Samaritan Hospice. To read the full obituary please visit www.terranovafuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020