Stephen J. Fallon
Of Stratford - Stephen passed peacefully on September 9, 2019, at the age of 81. Beloved husband of 52 years to Barbara (nee Weber). Dear brother of Theresa Haley and brother in law of George and Carolyn Weber. Also survived by many nieces & nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his visitation Friday from 11:30 to 12:30 PM at St. LUKE'S CHURCH, 55 Warwick Rd., Stratford, NJ 08084, followed by his Mass of Christian Burial at 12:30 PM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Drive, Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053, or the . Arrangements by Jackson Funeral Home, Haddon Township, NJ. For online condolences please visit www.jacksonfh.net
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 11, 2019