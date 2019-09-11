Services
Jackson Funeral Home - Westmont
308 Haddon Ave.
Haddon Township, NJ 08108
(856) 854-0670
Stephen Fallon
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
St. LUKE’S CHURCH
55 Warwick Rd.
Stratford, NJ
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
12:30 PM
St. LUKE’S CHURCH
55 Warwick Rd.
Stratford, NJ
Stephen J. Fallon


1938 - 2019
Stephen J. Fallon Obituary
Stephen J. Fallon

Of Stratford - Stephen passed peacefully on September 9, 2019, at the age of 81. Beloved husband of 52 years to Barbara (nee Weber). Dear brother of Theresa Haley and brother in law of George and Carolyn Weber. Also survived by many nieces & nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his visitation Friday from 11:30 to 12:30 PM at St. LUKE'S CHURCH, 55 Warwick Rd., Stratford, NJ 08084, followed by his Mass of Christian Burial at 12:30 PM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Drive, Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053, or the . Arrangements by Jackson Funeral Home, Haddon Township, NJ. For online condolences please visit www.jacksonfh.net
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 11, 2019
