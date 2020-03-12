|
Stephen J. Kearns
Lindenwold - On March 11, 2020, Stephen (Bad Santa), age 64, beloved husband of Darlene (nee Basile). Survived by son Stephen (Katie) of Atco, brother Jim (Denise) of FL, "best friend" Shelby, niece Shannon and many other nieces & nephews. Steve was a member of the Nightmares Car Club. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation with the family on Saturday, March 28, 2020, from 9:30-11:00 am with the Celebration of his Life service starting at 11:00 am at the Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home, Clementon, NJ. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the family c/o the funeral home would be appreciated Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 12 to Mar. 15, 2020