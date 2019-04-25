|
Stephen J. "Buster" Parker
Philadelphia - Age 87, April 23, 2019. Beloved husband of Joan (nee Zingo) and the late Marie (nee Ober). Devoted father of Stephen J. (Judy), James W. (Donna) and the late Kathleen Parker, loving grandfather of many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Dear brother of Barbara Rigney, Richard Parker, and the late William Parker. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing and Funeral Saturday morning, 9 A.M. at Annunciation B.V.M. Church, 10th and Dickinson Sts. Funeral Mass to begin 10 A.M. Interment Hillcrest Memorial Park, Sewell, NJ. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to St. Nicholas of Tolentine Church, 910 Watkins St., Phila., PA 19148 in Stephen's memory. Share condolences at: www.gangemifuneralhome.net
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 25, 2019