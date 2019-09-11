Services
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
Stephen Reagan
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Stephen J. Reagan Obituary
Stephen J. Reagan

Gloucester Township - Stephen J. Reagan, on August 30, 2019, of Gloucester Twp.; formerly of S. Phila., PA. Age 76. Beloved husband of the late Barbara (nee Sanders). Devoted father of Karen Munis (Robert), Tracey Rebuck (Daniel), Suzanne Smith (Woody), and Michael Reagan (Aimee). Loving grandfather to Matthew, Kaitlyn, Sean, Juliet, Megan and Samuel. Dear brother of James, Robert and Kathleen, preceded in death by his sister Linda. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and in-laws. Stephen proudly served his country with the US Army. He loved playing and watching tennis, and was an avid ice hockey and football fan. There will be a visitation for family and friends from 6pm to 8pm Friday evening, September 13th, at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Service and interment are private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Stephen's memory to the , 1 Union Street, Suite 301, Robbinsville, NJ 08691. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 11, 2019
