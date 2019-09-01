|
|
Stephen "Steve" Joseph Brown, Sr.
Clementon - On August 30, 2019, Steve, age 63, surrounded by his loving family at home. Devoted son of the late Mary Jane and the late James Brown. Beloved husband of Kathy Brown (nee Freed). Survived by his children Jessica (Tim) Skala of Franklinville, Kristy (Mike) Cox of Williamstown, and Stephen (Nikki) Brown of Texas. Loving Pop-Pop of Colin, Brody, Blake, Brooklyn, and Maximus. Brother of Kathleen (Bob) Holmes, Jim (Lois), Mike, Mary Jane (Gene) Carlino, Shirley (Joe) Caramanna; and the late Thomas. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Steve worked for Teamsters Local #107. He loved spending time outdoors at the cabin and was an avid hunter. He will always be remembered for his ability to make you laugh, his love of music and playing horse shoes, and for how much he loved his family. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing on Wednesday evening 5-7 pm at the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Blvd., Clementon, NJ 08021. Funeral Services will begin at 7 pm. Cremation will be held privately. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations to the American Brain Tumor Association, 8550 West Bryn Maur Ave., Ste. 550, Chicago, IL 60631 (abta.org). Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 1, 2019