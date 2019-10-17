|
Stephen L. Blatherwick
Berlin - Blatherwick, Stephen L. "Buz"
On October 15, 2019 of Berlin, NJ. Age 65 years. Beloved Husband of Chris (née Sabato). Devoted father of Shauna Blatherwick, Kristin Bowen Ashwin and her husband Christopher, and Kayla Blatherwick. Loving brother of Patricia Woll (Steve) and the late Wendy Kormanski. Predeceased by his parents George and Janet (née Eschelmann). Proud grandfather of Charlotte and Patton.
Buz was an antique auto enthusiast who performed all his own mechanical work. He graduated college with a Master's Degree in Healthcare Financial Management and held various positions in Philadelphia: Hahnemann Hospital - Reimbursement Specialist, and Staff Accountant, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania - Director of Budget, and Financial Analyst, Methodist Hospital - Controller, Director of General Accounting & Budget, Acting Vice President of Fiscal Services & CFO, Thomas Jefferson University - Consultant, CFO
Southern Home Services - Deputy Executive Director & CFO Roxborough Memorial Hospital - Vice President & CFO
Camden County College - Executive Director of Finance and Sears Automotive - Special Services.
The family will receive relatives and friends Sunday evening 6:00PM-8:00PM and Monday morning 9:00AM-10:00AM at the COSTANTINO FUNERAL HOME, 231 W. WHITE HORSE PIKE BERLIN, NJ 08009. Funeral Liturgy 10:00AM at the funeral home. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Berlin, NJ. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Serenity Hospice 56 Georgetown Rd. Bordentown, NJ 08505 are appreciated. To leave lasting condolences please visit Costantinofuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 17 to Oct. 19, 2019