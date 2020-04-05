|
|
Stephen M. Duff
Pine Hill - Stephen M. Duff age 55 of Pine Hill, NJ passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020. Stephen is predeceased by his parents, Mary and William Duff, Sr. He is survived by his companion, Nancy Costanzo, siblings, Margie Duyan (Ed) of Voorhees, NJ, Rosemarie Pederson (Pete) of Pine Hill, NJ, Bill Duff (Kathryn) of Grenloch, NJ and Carl Duff (Marykay) of Bellmawr, NJ Stephen is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Stephen was a Telecommunications Contractor for many fortune 500 companies before becoming disabled. Stephen will be sadly missed by all that knew him/ May he rest in peace. Cremation will be held privately. Condolences may be shared at www.lpwoosterfuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2020