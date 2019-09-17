|
|
Stephen Paul Berenato
Bordentown - Stephen Paul Berenato, 54, of Bordentown, passed away on Friday, September 13, 2019, at Jefferson Hospital for Neuroscience in Philadelphia, PA.
Born in Camden County, NJ, he grew up in the Gibbsboro area. Stephen was honorably discharged having served with the U.S. Marines. He was a member of the Marine Corp League and American Legion of Gibbsboro. Steve was actively employed as a program manager with Navy/Marine Corp Intranet and has been with them for many years.
In his free time, Steve enjoyed being with family and friends and working outdoors. He was an avid cyclist who also competed in many Ironman competitions. He was proud to have run the Boston Marathon two times.
Predeceased by his parents, Paul and Lucille Berenato; his sister, Donna Berenato-Messer; and his brother-in-law, Robert Morace; he is survived by his loving wife of 19 years, Susan Berenato; his daughter, Faith F. Berenato; his siblings and their spouses, Mary and Robert Woods, James and Paulette Berenato, Lucille Morace, Paul and Theresa Berenato and David and Deborah Berenato; his nieces and nephews, Robert Woods, Jr., Christina Skanes, Katie Fowler, Paul Messer, Theresa White, Paul, Jr., Joseph and Michael Berenato, Brittany Atkinson, Bruno Berenato and Brielle Hooker; and his faithful "Beast", Tulip.
Funeral services will begin on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. at the Saul Colonial Home, 3795 Nottingham Way, Hamilton Square, NJ.
Cremation will take place privately.
Visitation for family and friends will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. and from 7:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at the Saul Colonial Home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Stephen's memory to by visiting In Memory Of at inmemof.org.
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 17, 2019